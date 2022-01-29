DUBOISTOWN — There’s no reason to stay indoors just because it’s cold, or snowy. Outdoor enthusiasts can visit a number of area trails, and do so safely with just a little preparation and common sense.
One such set of trails can be found at the Williamsport Water Authority watershed, just west of Duboistown and South Williamsport. We’ve detailed some of these trails prior, however those trails have more elevation and may be a bit more difficult during snowy or icy conditions. Today’s trek features a nice, 6.6-mile hike on wide trails that feature several water features and some nice views of Jacks Mountain through the trees.
Over the course of the more than six miles, there’s just over 670 feet in elevation gained, though no steep ascents or descents which would prove tricky in slippery conditions. Even with snow on the ground and a breeze that kept wind-chill temps around zero, a brisk pace is easy to attain for those accustomed to slower per-mile times due to elevation or single-track trails.
Watershed trails are open to bicyclists as well, and even with snow on the ground, a brave cyclist passed me on my most recent trip. Her bike was equipped with wider tires and she rode rather effortlessly over the wide trail.
There are several runs that flow down the mountain as you traverse the Raccoon Mountain Trail, providing some wonderful winter-time photography options. The stone bridge, which hikers encounter early in their hike, is also popular with photographers, especially with a new coating of snow.
As you continue west on a slight upgrade, the views of the mountains rising ahead of you and to the north are stunning, especially with no foliage on the trees. Continuing, as the trail ascends a bit more, you encounter some mountain laurel and the terrain becomes just a bit rockier.
Once the trail cuts back to the south and east, you can glance over your left shoulder for some impressive views of Jacks Mountain. To your right, Raccoon Mountain rises sharply. The trail continues along this relatively level plain until a short descent ends on the old Remington Road. Raccoon Mountain Trail continues left and back toward the parking lot for a shorter outing, or you can take a right and head back up a short bit until you see a bridge right off the trail to the left. Once you cross the bridge, hang a left onto the clearly marked Aqueduct Trail. This rocky, single-track trail takes you alongside the stream and some of the remnants of the old trout ponds.
Eventually, the Aqueduct Trail takes a levee to the right and ends at the blue-blazed Bluebird Trail. You’ll see the Remington ruins to your right, venture through a nice hemlock grove, then traverse an area of hardwoods, many of which are labeled for easy identification.
Continue along the Bluebird to enjoy a nice, open-field vista, before ending up at the east end of the parking lot where you started.
Blazed green, the Raccoon Mountain Trail starts on the gravel road at the gate, just beyond the trail register at the west end of the parking lot.
Easy to find, and access with plenty of parking, the trailhead is just off Mosquito Valley Road. From I-180 in Williamsport, take the Maynard Street bridge into South Williamsport, then hang a right at the light onto Route 654. Once you reach Duboistown, take a left on Valley Street and follow until you see Mosquito Valley Road to your left.
Registration at the trailhead is advised, and maps are typically found at the registration site. A copy of the map, which can be downloaded, can also be found at https://www.wmwa-wsa.org/watershed-map/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.