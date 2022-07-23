WILLIAMSPORT — Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. recently reported second quarter 2022 net earnings of $4.7 million for the quarter ending June 30.
Six-month net earnings of $7.7 million were also reported June 30 resulting in basic and diluted earnings of $1.08 per share. Earnings of $7 million were reported for the same period in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.