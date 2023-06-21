SELINSGROVE — Construction continues on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County.
On Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30, 11th Avenue will be closed between Route 11 and Route 1017 (Park Road), while contractor Trumbull Corporation constructs a truck crossing.
