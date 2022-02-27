MIFFLINBURG — Plans for 2022 at Green Ridge Country Market included pressing onward with what has satisfied customers.
Gary Smith, co-owner with his wife Cathy of Green Ridge Country Market, said the things they’ve done well since 1991 include fresh products and items they make.
Pies have also been a specialty along side bulk foods, deli items other baked goods.
Barbecue would be in the plans for the year, but Smith said it was a challenge to get additions to the staff of 12 for the Saturday duty.
Barbecue prep, handled by the staff, was extensive but taken care of by an employee.
“It takes four days of prep,” Smith said. “Our ribs are cooked and then cooked again and we have a special recipe and it take a lot to make them.”
Smith noted that the barbecue menu may not be as extensive but barbecue would continue to be a big attraction.
Getting dipping chocolates to the market at 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, was not directly related to a shortage of staff. Smith said they were not currently available, resulting in limits to some choices.
However, “Donut Day” would be observed on Tuesday, March 1. Orders may be placed by calling the store, stopping in or via www.greenridgemarket.com.
