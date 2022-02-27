Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.