LEWISBURG — First degree murder and five other felonies filed against Mryle Miller were held for court Tuesday after a preliminary hearing was completed before a district judge.
Miller, 76, of Winfield, was charged after a grand jury investigation into the death of John Nichols under suspicious circumstances. Proceedings were continued before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch after a day-long hearing last month.
Nichols, 77, died in April 2018 and was Miller's husband at the time. An autopsy was done shortly after, but it was noted a review by Union County Coroner Dominic Adamo led to a wider investigation.
Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist from the University of North Dakota, was sworn in as an expert witness. He alleged that Nichols died of an acute amount of Verapamil, a high blood pressure medication, administered shortly before his death.
Whaley explained how a large amount of Verapamil, also a calcium channel blocker, could be injurious. He also noted Nichols had a long history of trouble from the heart working too hard and becoming enlarged.
The initial autopsy, Whaley added, was done by a doctor not trained in forensic pathology.
Miller was represented by Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer who asked Whaley whether the time a substance is given before a person's death can be pinpointed. Whaley replied it can be estimated but not determined exactly.
Jennifer Buck, senior deputy attorney general, concluded a series of phone calls to the Prudential insurance company supported an allegation that Miller killed her husband for insurance money.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, alleged the motive for murder was Miller's need to move on after draining her husband of money. He also alleged that Miller had a fear of being divorced and that the Verapamil was the “smoking gun.”
Miller, held without bail, will have a formal arraignment Monday, Oct. 25 in Union County Court. Counts of theft by deception, forgery, filing a false insurance claim, perjury and promotion of unlawful acts, all felonies, were also held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.