MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD0 recently announced the Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting was would be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove.
Meeting topics include high fertility costs, record-keeping, the County Action Plan and nutrient stewardship. Crop and forage production information from the Penn State Extension will also be available.
There will be a $5 per person entry fee, payable at the door. Call 570-837-3000, extension 0, for reservations at the Snyder County Conservation District Office or email sccd@snydercd.org by Friday, Feb. 4.
Contact the Snyder County Conservation District by Friday, Feb. 4 if assistance is needed to participate. Pesticide credits from the state Department of Agriculture are pending.
