LEWISBURG — Skeptics again criticized changes to the school day proposed for Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
Jennifer Coughlin, a district resident who addressed the most recent board meeting of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD), saw proposed changes as untimely in view of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coughlin asked the board to vote no on staff assignments which support the proposed schedule changes.
"The music ensembles will have to give up a significant amount of time to accommodate this proposal," Coughlin said. "For many students, music ensembles are the best part of their day."
Kenneth Zook pointed to the irony that the board honored all-state music students the same night the revised school day was an information item on the agenda.
"We need to prioritize this because 'reps' are important," Zook told the board. "The number of cumulative hours spent is directly proportional to (students) achieving later in their musical careers."
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh previously noted that changes were proposed to give all subject areas equal attention including the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.
Material attached to an online agenda for the board meeting proposed 45-minute ensemble blocks, three times per cycle of schedule days for Grade 6, 7 and 8.
In a 12-day cycle of schedule days, students in three ensembles would meet four times per cycle and would have 2,700 minutes per ensemble per school year. Students in two ensembles would meet five times in a 12-day cycle and log 3,375 minutes per ensemble per year.
Textbooks and titles for school libraries were presented for consideration by the board.
They included "They Called Us Enemy," by George Takei. Best known for his role in the original cast of Star Trek, Takei's memoir is about his family's experience in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. Use in grade 10 English Language Arts (ELA) was proposed.
"I Survived the American Revolution, 1776" by Lauren Tarshis, was on the list for consideration for grade five ELA and social studies. The 2017 historical fiction offered a young person's view of the independence movement and was part of the author's well-received "I Survived" series.
Other titles and grade-level considerations included "Abuelo and the Three Bears," (Jerry Tello), "The Boxcar Children," (Gertrude Chandler Warner) and "I Love Saturdays and Domingos" (Alma Flor Ada) for elementary ESL, kindergarten through grade five.
Personnel moves approved by the board included transfer of Larissa Minium, food service worker, from Lewisburg Area High School to the middle school.
Evan Aikey was approved, effective Tuesday, May 31, as a summer student substitute custodian at a rate of $12.30 per hour.
Extra-compensatory contracts were approved for Michael Creeger, grade nine class advisor ($1,700) and Sydney Edwards, high school forensics advisor ($1,158).
