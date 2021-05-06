CENTER VALLEY — Recently 79, students at DeSales University were recognized for academic achievement in an on-campus celebration.
Students who have a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while having more than 54 graded credits qualified for the honor.
Local students honored include:
Nolan Beck, of Mifflinburg, majoring in accounting
Kelsey Smith, of Mifflinburg, majoring in medical studies
