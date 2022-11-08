MILTON — The Northumberland County Board of Elections was left scrambling Tuesday morning when all of the Milton Borough Ward 2 precinct workers called off sick, according to Director of Elections Lindsay Phillips.
"The staff that was originally supposed to work at that polling location let us know they were sick," Phillips said. "We found this out at 6:15, 6:30."
The polls opened at 7 a.m. across Pennsylvania.
According to Phillips, the county sent its assistant director to cover the polling place, located at the First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street.
"The precinct was open a little later than usual," Phillips said. "We did send somebody there to work with her... We do have another judge of elections, from another precinct, popping over to make sure everything's going good."
Typically, Phillips said up to six people work at a precinct.
"Some (precincts) can run with four people," she said.
Aside from the staffing issue at the Milton Ward 2 precinct, Phillips said as of mid Tuesday morning everything else was going smoothly at polling places across the county.
"We're having a large turnout, which we expected," she said. "I am telling people to be patient with your poll workers."
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
