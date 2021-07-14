TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville VFW Auxiliary will be selling chicken dinners starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at the VFW.
The dinners will include half a chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad and a roll. This is being held in conjunction with the community yard sales, which start at 7 a.m.
