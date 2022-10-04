SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will debut a new composition, called “Love,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.

The new work was created by SVC Conductor and Music Director William Payn during the COVID-19 pandemic, when members of the chorale could not safely gather to sing. Payn has served as music director and conductor of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale for more than 25 years.

