SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will debut a new composition, called “Love,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
The new work was created by SVC Conductor and Music Director William Payn during the COVID-19 pandemic, when members of the chorale could not safely gather to sing. Payn has served as music director and conductor of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale for more than 25 years.
The performance will feature two audience favorite soloists: soprano Lynn Eustis and baritone Daniel Teadt. Eustis last sang with the chorale during the 2018 performance of Brahms’ Requiem. Teadt sang with the SVC in the fall of 2011 for the performance of Carmina Burana, and then again when the SVC collaborated with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra in the fall of 2012, for Dona Nobis Pacem.
"Love" includes ten movements, each of which is dedicated in honor or in memory of someone who is connected to the SVC and had a significant impact on the organization. There are dedications to Cyril Stretansky, Joanne Wilson, Rev. John J. Dromazos, Paul and Betty Keene, Harriet Bresenhan, Martha Zeller, John Goldsmith, Margarita Morales Kearns, Daniel Payn, The Anderson/Bowen/Payn Family, Ruth Anderson, and Robert Gronlund.
“Through the ages, poets have written about love in its many forms," Payn said. "Their words are often inspiring and speak eloquently of the human condition and the inexplicable need for connection.”
The performance is 60 minutes in length, and features settings of poetry about love and human connection.
Payn stated in one of his journal entries while creating the work, “Having extended time to compose has been pure heaven and a luxury I truly appreciate. I am keeping a journal each day about the creative process and my experiences as a composer.”
Seating for this one-time-only engagement is limited, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early.
Tickets are available at SVCMusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.