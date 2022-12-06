District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Drug Possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County man has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Union County.
Troopers filed those charges against Robert F. Caszatt, 30, of Selinsgrove. According to a police affidavit, troopers stopped Caszatt’s vehicle for an expired registration and smelled alleged marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Troopers reported charging Wallace Fegley, 21, of Mifflinburg, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:55 a.m. Dec. 4 at North second and Mulberry streets, Mifflinburg.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Chad Biichle, 24, of Watsontown, was reportedly charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop conducted at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 3 at Buffalo Road and North Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Jordan Bertram, 28, of Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 11:31 p.m. Dec. 1 at Market and North Fourth streets, Lewisburg.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Jean Hoffman, 69, of Milton escaped injury when a 2017 Nissan Rogue she was driving struck a deer.
The crash occurred at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 2 along Mexico Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Northumberland woman was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 12:06 p.m. Dec. 3 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford Focus driven by Sherri Smith lost control on a curve, spun and struck a bridge abutment. She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Summer Gehrer, 45, of New Columbia was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury after troopers said the brakes on a 2011 Nissan Rogue she was driving began to fail, causing the vehicle to drive into an embankment.
The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 2 along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Andrew S. Crago, 23, Lewisburg to Rachel M. Farnelli, 21, Montrose.
Divorces
• Amy Boyer, Jennifer Campbell, married eight years.
Deed Transfers
• Lance R. Yocum to Wayne B. Hoover, Emily R. Hoover property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cody M. Heidler to Tisha Watson property in White Deer Township, $182,000.
• Robert A. Paterson Trustee, Gail P. Flynn Miller Trustee, Scot B. Paterson Trustee, Tucker O. Paterson Trustee, Robert E. and Ann B. Paterson Family Trust, Ann B. Paterson Family Trust, Robert E. Paterson Family Trust to Gail P. Flynn Miller, Wayne S. Miller property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Patricia A. Pick Agent, Lucinda A. Marks Agent to Craig J. Paskovich, Denise L. Paskovich property in Lewisburg Borough, $1.
• Stephen F. Buttorff, Linda M. Buttorff to Mathew S. Morseman, Christina D. Morseman property in Hartleton, $1.
• Debra H. Webb, Calvin J. Webb II, Scott E. Henninger, Kristin I. Henninger to Douglas R. Bird, Makayla L. Finan property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven J. Catania, Tami S. Catania to Cory D. Botts, Bobbie J. Botts property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Beulah M. Loss to Charles A. Estright, Jody A. Estright, Stephen E. Blyler, Ashley M. Blyler property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eline G. Pentz, Elaine P. Rockey, Robert E. Rockey to Clinton R. Rockey, Julie K. Rockey property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Janet S. Hartman to Colin E. Gessner, Samantha M. Gessner, Jane P. Spickler property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cloyd D. Walter Jr. Estate, Gary W. Walter Executor to Carlos Rivera, Robin N. Rivera property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Alpha and Omega Realty L.L.C., Douglas N. Engelman Memorial to Frederick J. Bennett III, Melissa J. Bennett property in White Deer Township, $270,000.
• Gary L. Kauffman to John C. Taylor Jr., Terry S. Fogelman, Nathan H. Clemens property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Debra H. Webb, Calvin J. Webb II, Scott E. Henninger, Kristin I. Henninger to Scott E. Henninger, Kristin I. Henninger property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
