LEWISBURG — A decision which would have given final approval for plans to build two well-known chain restaurants in Kelly Township was deferred Tuesday night.
Josh Scanlon, of Gateway Engineers, told supervisors that virtually all of the permitting was in place for the project which will bring an Arby’s Roast Beef and a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen to the township. The site, at International Drive and AJK Blvd., is near the current Sheetz location along Route 15.
Scanlon said National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) approval was in place and developers have received comments from the township engineer. Utility coordination was also underway and sanitary authority approval for a connection to the site was in place.
However, Scanlon said signatures from the township Planning Commission and the Union County Planning Commission had not been received.
David Hassenplug, supervisor chair, opted for getting signatures from the township and county planning commissioners before proceeding.
Supervisor Elvin Stolzfus said he would feel better if all was in place before proceeding. He was assured that the development would not be delayed if approval was deferred a month.
“We want you here,” Stolzfus told Scanlon. “We just want to do it right.”
Stoltzfus said it wasn’t good to approve plans contingent on approval of a handful of other items.
“What happens then over the years is that sometimes things get missed,” Stolzfus said. “Then it comes back and falls on our laps.”
Elsewhere, John Enyeart of the Lewisburg Little League reported that over 100 league baseball, softball and tee ball games were played on township fields in 2021.
Enyeart said tournaments were planned for the season ahead, starting Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. A “bash day” with extra family activities was also planned for Saturday, May 7.
He noted that Lewisburg Little League has been awarded the District 13 Major Division All Star Tournament from Monday, June 20 to Sunday, July 10. Games would be played on Kelly Township fields as well as Danny Green Field, Lewisburg.
Stoltzfus noted that Mountain View Youth Baseball had not contacted the township about field use.
Supervisors agreed to supply a letter of support to Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) as they seek PennDOT approval to close a portion of River Road for the annual River Road Holiday.
The group has previously held “car free” days on a portion of River Road. The latest road holiday was planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8 along River Road from Winter Farm Lane, Kelly Township, to Water Street, Lewisburg.
Participants would be encouraged to use the road for non-motorized recreation during that time. The request for road closure would be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for set up and take down.
