MIFFLINBURG — The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish recently announced Christmas Eve services at two parish churches.
A late afternoon worship service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 at Christ's United Lutheran Church ("Four Bells," 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg), 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Early evening and a late night services will be conducted, respectively, at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday Dec. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
All Christmas Eve services will feature candlelight and Holy Communion. Information about either church’s ministries may be found on www.4bellschurch.com (Christ’s United), www.felcmifflinburg.org (First Lutheran) and via Facebook.
