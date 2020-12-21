Assault on trooper alleged

MILTON — A Philadelphia woman has been charged with one felony count and three misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper at the barracks at 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
According to documents filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, the alleged assault occurred at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Myeesha Watson, 18, of 1859 Daly St., Philadelphia, has been charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest.
Tpr. Tyler Diggan wrote in court documents that he was called to the front lobby of the barracks to assist Tpr. Jennifer Bowers, who was attempting to take Watson into custody.
Bowers told Diggan that as she was escorting Watson to be finger printed, Watson pushed her in the chest.
"During the altercation while Tpr. Bowers was attempting to place Watson into custody, both her right and left hands were injured from Watson resisting arrest," Diggan wrote, in court documents.
He noted that Americus EMS personnel member Douglas Meyer was also injured by Watson during the altercation as he attempted to assist Bowers.
According to online court records, Watson has been jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6 before Diehl.
