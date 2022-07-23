Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Wendy Erb, 28, of Milton, and Derek Auman, 31, of Milton.
• Randall Rugh, 53, of Milton, and Jennifer Parks, 50, of Watsontown.
• Kylee Wargo, 33, of Mount Carmel, and Drew Lahr, 39, of Mount Carmel.
• Mildred Ventura, 19, of Kentucky, and Antonio Zamudio Tovar, 23, of Hazleton.
• Michelle Banegas, 45, of Coal Township, and Andrew Popiel, 37, of Coal Township.
• Haley Espinoza, 23, of Mount Carmel, and Andrew Campbell, 26, of Mount Carmel.
• Matthew Bean Jr., 31, of Dalmatia, and Kira Bennett, 29, of Dalmatia.
• Lucas Auten, 27, of Northumberland, and Brittney Auman, 28, of Northumberland.
• Taylor Rich, 23, of Junction City, Kan., and Kevin Dock, 33, of Junction City, Kan.
• Jamie Schlagle, 37, of Shamokin, and Joshua Hill, 35, of Shamokin.
• Breanna Dowling, 26, of Danville, and Jonathan Wheeler, 33, of Shamokin.
• Samantha Stancavage, 32, of Kulpmont, and David Brown II, 33, of Kulpmont.
Deed transfers
• David R. Hackenberg and Beth A. Hackenberg to David and Beth Hackenberg Living Trust, David R. Hackenberg and Beth A. Hackenberg, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• James O. Snyder to Norman Eisley III and Keilanna Hammond-Eisley, property in Milton, $169,900.
• Steven M. McNeal and Stephanie A. McNeal to Erin Arney, property in Turbot Township, $530,000.
• Gregory A. Murphy, Jennifer L. Levanowitz and Matthew N. Levanowitz to Tiffany Yordy, property in Milton, $1.
• Victor Carey Castrati and Kristen Marie Castrati to Tiffany A. Foreman, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Michael L. Swarey and Laura J. Swarey to K&W Real Estate LLC, property in Turbotville, $200,000.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Green Hills Land LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $51,900.
• Mary A. Long estate and Craig A. Long executor to Aspect 1 LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $35,000.
• Susquehanna Conference Board of Trustees of the United Methodist Church to William A. Spencer Jr. and Deborah A. Spencer, property in Delaware Township, $1,050,500.
• Rachel M. Dendler to Erin K. Johnson and Kevin Johnson, property in Riverside, $234,000.
• Walter E. Boyer and Shirley L. Boyer to Richard D. Daniels Jr. and Ann E. Marquette, property in Jordan Township, $490,000.
• Jam Housing LLC to PPP Assets LLC, property in Shamokin, $375,000.
• Keith J. Walters and Lori M. Walters to Lori M. Walters, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Michael W. Cherango, Dorothy J. Cherango, Joanne C. Moyer and G. Daryl Moyer to Francesca F. Martinez and Ramon Martinez-Rodriguez, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Charles A. Wolf to Clair E. Hain Jr., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dominick R. Fernandez and Melissa Fernandez to Joseph Petrovich and Heather Billman, property in Marion Heights, $5,000.
• Shi Da Liang and Lihua Guan to Shida Liang and Lihua Guan, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Kallie E. Liendo to JDCM Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Derry Faraguna to Thomas A. Reed, property in Coal Township, $111,000.
• DMM Housing LLC to Joshua M. Seedor, property in Kulpmont, $106,000.
• Richard T. Nornhold Sr. estate, Linda D. Long executrice and Larae K. Keister executrice to Constance Ann Hile, property in Point Township, $1.
• Geraldine Serovich to Randy Merlo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Melanie L. Williams to Paul Womer and Lisa Kuewski-Womer, property in Mount Carmel, $70,000.
• Gina M. Trotto, Gina M. Dum and Spencer C. Dum to Gary E. Miller and Adrienne M. Miller, property in Point Township, $1.
• BHH Real Estate Partnership II to Alex R. Frew, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Shayka Properties LLC to Eric Clark, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to MinopropertiesLLC, property in Mount Carmel, $22,500.
• Paige R. Wilkinson to Jared Bainbridge and Stacy Shrawder, property in Coal Township, $15,500.
• Dennis J. Stone and Elizabeth A. Stone to Kevin C. Kuzo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Raymond J. Kraynak by agent, Daymond David Kraynak agent and Maryann Kraynak to Millisde Homes LLC, property in Shamokin, 165,000.
• Robert L. Ross and Kay E. Ross to Amy D. Brosious, Bryan R. Ross and Sarah M. Shaffer, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Sean Murphy to Welinton Espinosa, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
• Jeffrey P. Horvath and Lisa Marie Horvath to Ryan M. Paczkoskie and Ciara N. Kessler, property in West Cameron Township, $50,000.
• Garrett S. Bembenek and Elizabeth Ann Bembenek to Nicole M. Haught, property in Ralpho Township, $345,000.
• Virginia A. Hornberger to Fanny de la Rosa Duran, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Atlantic Realty Corp. to Mitchell J. Kocen and Colleen N. Elio, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Paul J. Berry Jr. to Robert Grogan and Donna Grogan, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Kevin Yeager to Robert Grogan, property in Shamokin, $200.
• Harry Whalen Wehry Jr. to Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Tracy D. Stoltzfus, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $90,000.
• Peter P. Stello estate and Diane M. Andrade executrix to Diane M. Andrade, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Service 1st Federal Credit Union to FK Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• Northeast Apartments LLC to VA and HJ LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Acorn Estates LLC to VA and HJ LLC, propertyin Shamokin, $25,000.
• Edward D. Haupt Sr. and Judy L. Haupt to Francis Miller and Donna Miller, property in East Cameron Township, $10,000.
• Sarah W. Yost, Sarah W. Zimmerman and William D. Zimmerman Sr. to Cindy L. Hoffman, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Michael M. Yonkovig estate and Claudia Chesney to Claudia Chesney, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Alexa L. Zmudzin to Claudia Chesney, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jason Rackliffe and Rose Bernard to Capital Projects LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,875.85.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Colin William Longworth to Capital Projects LLC, property in Shamokin, 2,100
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael D. Morris and Michael D. Morris Jr., property in Shamokin, $2,58.14.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Heather M. Lee to Andrew Wolf, property in Kulpmont, $1.
