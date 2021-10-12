WATSONTOWN — An annual fundraiser for the Watsontown Historical Association has become so popular that individuals sign up for the next edition of a series before learning the details of a unique piece of art.
The association now has a Westerwald Pottery butter pot available for purchase.
Diana Johnson, a historical association board member, said this is the fourth year in which the association has offered a piece from Westerwald Pottery for purchase.
Previous pieces offered were a quart pitcher, preserve jar and butter bowl. Those pieces are no longer available.
Each piece contains the word “Watsontown” and the year 1867, when the borough was founded.
Johnson said 140 of the butter pots were ordered, with approximately 30 remaining available for purchase. The pots cost $30 each.
She noted that a number of individuals pre-ordered the pots.
“I have people order as many as four,” Johnson said.
Each year when pre-orders are taken, she said some individuals also have their name put on a list to order the next edition of the pottery. At that point, the next year’s piece has yet to be determined.
“It’s our plan that on every fifth year, we will do a slightly bigger piece (of pottery),” Johnson said, adding that the 2022 piece to be offered has not yet been finalized.
She said each individual piece of pottery is unique.
“No two are the same,” Johnson said. “Each one is hand made. Westerwald Pottery has several artists. Each has their own style.”
She noted Westerwald Pottery is a Pennsylvania-based company, located in Scenery Hill.
Johnson said the pieces can either be displayed or used in the kitchen by those who purchase them.
“They’re all functional pieces,” she said. “They’re all dishwasher, microwave oven and freezer safe.”
The fundraiser annually brings in between $1,500 and $2,000 to benefit the historical association.
“That and our golf outing are our two main fundraisers,” Johnson said. “We have some plans to expand on our fundraising.”
Funds raised through the pottery sale are used for the association’s general operating fund and acquisitions.
To arrange purchasing the butter pot, contact Johnson at 570-538-1939 or djnova@windstream.net.
The Watsontown Historical Association is currently making plans for its annual holiday display and open house.
The annual “Whet Your Whistle with Wassail in Watsontown” open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the association headquarters at 200 Main St.
The headquarters will then be open from 1 to 4 p.m. each Sunday through the end of the year.
“Our theme this year will be centered around the banking industry in Watsontown,” Johnson said.
One of the items to be displayed will be a replica of the Watsontown National Bank, crafted by former branch manager Doug Hagerman.
The piece, Johnson said, was once used on a parade float.
“It’s very intricate,” Johnson said, of the replica.
The association is asking community members to loan other items related to the banking industry in Watsontown to be displayed.
“In the past when we’ve had themed events, the community has been very generous with loaning things to us,” Johnson said.
She added that the association is diligent about returning the items to those who loan them. The association does accept donations of Watsontown-related items from those who wish to bestow them upon the organization.
For more information on loaning an item related to the history of banking in Watsontown to be included in the display, contact the association at 570-538-1777. Those calling should leave a message if no one is available to answer at the time of the call.
