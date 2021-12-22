MILTON — When Riley Godown first enrolled in the Milton Area High School's Criminal Justice program, she was intent on one day becoming an attorney.
"Through this class, you study so many different things," she said. "It opens students' minds to so many different things."
After going through the coursework, and learning of the multiple career opportunities in the field, Godown now aspires to become a juvenile probation officer.
Godown, a senior, shared her experiences Tuesday with Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) as he toured the Milton Area School District's Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms.
In welcoming Keller to the school, Co-Principal Andrew Rantz said the district has eight different CTE programs. Those areas are: Accounting, Agriculture, Automotive, Building Trades, Criminal Justice, Drafting, Early Childhood Education and Diversified Occupations.
According to Rantz, 30% of his school's students are enrolled in a CTE program.
Godown, fellow senior Leah Walter and instructor Phil Davis spoke to Keller about the Criminal Justice program.
The two students recently spoke to eighth-grade students, in an effort to stir their interest in Criminal Justice.
Davis noted the success his students have had in taking the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) exam.
Seniors enrolled in the district's CTE programs take the exams each spring, with those who pass being eligible to receive credits at a variety of colleges and universities.
Last year, Davis said 10 of his senior students took the exam, with seven scoring advanced on a 181-question written test. In addition, three students scored proficient.
In a hands-on portion of the exam, all 10 students scored advanced.
"These kids had to perform an arrest," Davis said, while describing the hands-on exam.
In addition, students had to conduct a mock traffic stop, process a staged crime scene and write a criminal report.
Recently, Davis said five senior students took a pre-test for the 2022 NOCTI exam. All five scored advanced.
"It's quite an accomplishment for these guys, and their ability," he said.
As part of the Criminal Justice program, he said students receive hands-on training addressing scenarios they may encounter in the field as a member of law enforcement.
"We handcuff, we do baton work, self defense, we do takedowns," Davis said. "We go over a lot over the three years (students are in the program)."
From the Criminal Justice classroom, Keller visited the Agriculture program space. There, students Keri Boyer and Emily Nicholas provided a general overview of the program, which includes learning to raise various kinds of animals.
When the district's current athletic stadium renovation project is complete, Rantz said the Agriculture program will be given an outdoor area where students will plant and grow crops. Currently, he said construction trailers are staged in the that area.
Next to the open area for planting, Rantz said the district hopes to eventually install a greenhouse for Agriculture students learn in.
In addition to the Criminal Justice and Agriculture areas, Keller also saw the areas where Automotive Technology and Construction Trades students work.
Others participating in the tour included Co-Principal Mike Bergey, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, Athletic Director Rod Harris, board member Brett Hosterman, district Capital Campaign Chair Dave Edinger, district Criminal Justice Advisory Board member Shane Fausey, district public relations representative Norm Jones and community member Chris Coup.
Keegan praised the students for the poise which they displayed in interacting with Keller.
"Our kids are pretty polished," she said. "When you talk about the ability of a student to have the confidence to speak to a congressman, you realize, as a school district, you are doing something right. They did it with ease and knowledge and intelligence."
