WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will be holding its semi-annual pierogi sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Lingle's Neighborhood Market, Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
The pierogis will be made fresh that day, with potato-cheese filling.
To place an advance order, call 570-538-2155 and leave a message.
