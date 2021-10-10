TURBOTVILLE — A shortage of workers which has plagued many industries across the nation has not hampered a $28.7 million construction project taking place in the Warrior Run School District.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, reported during a recent school board meeting that contractors building a new elementary school and renovating the district’s athletic stadium have not been hindered by staffing issues.
“They h ave a good workforce locked down,” Mike said. “It’s a lot of mature workers. They show up every day.”
He also reported the project has had “no serious impacts” from various rainstorms which hit the area in September.
According to the most recent construction update posted on the district website, contractors are continuing to lay interior walls. Work on exterior walls is also ongoing.
Steel beams are continuing to be put into place.
In addition, electrical contractors are wrapping up work on parking lot lighting. Lighting work at the football field was recently completed.
Seeding of the baseball and softball fields was recently completed.
The school board in March awarded a $20.58 million contract for general construction of the project to eciConstruction of Dillsburg. In addition, the following contracts were also awarded: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
The board in September authorized administrators to seek competitive bids for the construction of a field house at the stadium.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
