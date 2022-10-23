Paragon Ragtime Orchestra to perform in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.
The performance, titled “Meet Me At the Fair!: Music from the Great ‘World’s Fair’s’” will include musical pieces from the 1876 Centennial Exhibition, the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, and the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition.
PRO is the world’s only year-round, professional ensemble re-creating “America’s Original Music” – the syncopated sounds of early musical theater, silent cinema, and vintage dance.
Music played a key role in the success of international festivals, launching both hit songs and the illustrious careers of many American musicians, including Scott Joplin and John Philip Sousa. This new PRO program features dozens of world’s fair hits from rare, original scores, with the continuous projections of magnificent fairground images.
There is audience participation on “Meet Me in St. Louis, Louis.” As a finale, the orchestra accompanies the “Moving Picture Travelogue,” historic world’s fair films by Thomas Edison and company. All is propelled forward with narration by Conductor Rick Benjamin.
“Paragon Ragtime Orchestra is going to dazzle with turn-of-the- century orchestra scores that transport the audience back in time,” said William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the music department at Lycoming College. “Lycoming College will ensure that the legacy of the WCCA endures, and as a result, our music program and the Williamsport community will continue to be enriched through performances such as this.”
The concert is the first public offering resulting from the merger of Lycoming College and the Williamsport Community Concert Association (WCCA), and made possible by the WCCA Endowed Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.