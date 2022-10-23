Paragon Ragtime Orchestra to perform in Williamsport

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra

 Provided by Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.

The performance, titled “Meet Me At the Fair!: Music from the Great ‘World’s Fair’s’” will include musical pieces from the 1876 Centennial Exhibition, the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, and the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition.

