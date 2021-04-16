SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano is encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination during one of two upcoming free clinics.
The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered from: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Northumberland County Aging Office, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury; or from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the CSO Office, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin.
"It was a lot of work to get these vaccines to our county, for our residents," Schiccatano said.
He credited the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Central Susquehanna Opportunities and Custom Care pharmacists with securing the vaccinations and setting up the clinics.
"A lot of people worked hard to get this done for next week," Schiccatano said. "The commissioners are encouraging anyone in our county who still did not get the vaccine, and who are looking to get it, to sign up to get it."
To sign up for the Tuesday, April 20, clinic, visit https://hippa.jotform.com/210993994788177.
To sign up for the Thursday, April 22, clinic, visit https://hippa.jotform.com/211025829290149.
Anyone without internet access who wishes to schedule an appointment should call 570-495-2395.
Masking will be required at the vaccination clinics.
"These are the only two (clinics) we have planned," Schiccatano said.
Those who are vaccinated will be able to make an appointment to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination when they receive the first vaccination.
"We are working for in-home visits for people who can't get out," Schiccatano said.
He also noted that the COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 16 and over. Pre-registration for the clinics is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.