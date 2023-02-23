State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Danville man was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries as the result of a crash which occurred at 5:41 a.m. Feb. 18 along Stine Road, West Hemlock Tonwship, Montour County.
Troopers said Nickolas Frantz was injured when a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving lost control, traveled up an embankment and rolled. He was not belted. Charges are pending the results of an investigation.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Paul Gitari, 34, of Weymouth, Mass., sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:03 a.m. Feb. 12 along Interstate 80, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Freightliner driven by Gitari went off the roadway and struck a tree.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 20 along Springtown Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford F-150XLT driven by James Marconi, 56, of Watsontown, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.
Theft by deception
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Clinton Mettler, 40, of Milton, reported paying $5,600 to an individual for home repairs which have not been completed.
The incident occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30 at 810 N. Mill Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:28 p.m. Feb. 18 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cathleen Gilbert, 26, of Williamsport, attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a 2022 Tesla driven by Joseph Vadakara, 43, of Lewisburg.
Gilbert sustained a suspected minor injury. Vadakara was not injured, however troopers said a 42-year-old passenger in his vehicle, Princy Chacko, 42, of Lewisburg, sustained an injury of unknown severity.
Two other passengers in the Tesla, a 10-year-old Lewisburg girl and a 12-year-old Lewisburg boy, were not injured. Gilbert was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Assault
MONTGOMERY — Joshua Fuller, 43, of Montgomery, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 50 block of Broad Street, Montgomery.
Troopers said Fuller assaulted a 48-year-old Montgomery woman. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
