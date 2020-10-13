LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings in November.
The following will be held:
• Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Sunbury, YMCA, Sunbury, and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screenings, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screening, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
Blood sugar screenings are available by appointment at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
