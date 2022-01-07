MILTON — Fifteen students and staff in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, according to the district's online dashboard.
The following cases and quarantines are being reported, as of Thursday, in the district:
• Baugher Elementary School: Two students positive, with one presumed positive; one staff member positive; 11 students quarantined.
• White Deer Elementary: Two students positive; one staff member positive; 16 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Two students positive; one staff member positive; 29 students quarantined.
• High school: Five students positive, with three presumed positive; one staff member positive; 13 students quarantined; and one staff member quarantined.
In the Warrior Run School District, the following COVID-19 cases are being reported as of Wednesday, and over the past 14 days:
• Middle school: One student and one staff member positive.
• High school: One student and one staff member positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.