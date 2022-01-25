2 charged in Milton school threat

MILTON — Two Milton Area High School students have been charged in conjunction with an active shooter threat which forced schools to a remote learning model for one day in December.
Nolan Miller, 18, of River Road, New Columbia, and Christopher Aviles-Robles, 18, of Vindale Avenue, Montandon, have each been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident, which was reported at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.
Charges against the two were recently filed by Milton Police Department Officer Kurt Henrie in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
According to court documents, Miller overheard Aviles-Robles and another student talking in the cafeteria during a lunch break. When asked about their conversation, Aviles-Robles allegedly told Miller they were discussing a school shooter.
Three minutes later, Aviles-Robles allegedly admitted to Miller that the conversation was a joke.
Later, Miller said he noticed a student look at him odd while walking in the halls and state "school tomorrow."
After school, Miller allegedly told other students about the school shooter conversation and said he would not be attending school the next day, due to a planned hunting trip with family.
School resource officers reported receiving copies of Snapchat posts made by Aviles-Robles regarding the conversation about the shooter, and it being a joke.
Preliminary hearings for Miller and Aviles-Robles have been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Feb. 9 before Diehl.
Classes across the district were held virtually Wednesday, Dec. 8, after the district said it received "a call about an active shooter threat against the school."
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan later said the district identified the source of the threat, and noted "no immediate threat to the safety of students and staff."
