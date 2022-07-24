Wheels in Motion grant awarded

SELINSGROVE — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) recently received a Community Giving Foundation grant focused on solving transportation challenges for local Selinsgrove residents.
“Wheels for Seals” was created to meet the needs of families of the Selinsgrove area experiencing a transportation crisis, among other challenges of living with low income. Through the grant, the program provides direct options for recipients, such as gas cards, minor vehicle repair, or public transportation cost coverage to get to work, school, medical appointments, or other essential daily activities. These Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation funds are an essential element of CAA’s mission to keep residents moving toward their goals of self- sufficiency and stable lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.