LEWISBURG — The owners of a business which has focused on flooring and interior design for the past 40 years are calling it a career.
Oberdorf Carpet One Floor and Home owners Kim and Jan Oberdorf are retiring, and selling their business.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 4:48 am
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 4:48 am
LEWISBURG — The owners of a business which has focused on flooring and interior design for the past 40 years are calling it a career.
Oberdorf Carpet One Floor and Home owners Kim and Jan Oberdorf are retiring, and selling their business.
“In 1983 my husband Kim wanted to start a business,” Jan reflected. “He originally wanted to get into selling furniture, but his background included selling and installing floor covering. It became evident that there was a demand, so he started a small-scale business, operating out of his garage, while waiting for his first location to become available.”
That location was the old Buffalo Lumber building, located to the rear of where Perkins and West Branch Rentals are now located.
In 1990, the Oberdorfs built their current storefront along Route 15, just south of Lewisburg. In 1995, the business joined Carpet One, a national cooperative which includes close to 1,000 stores nationwide.
“It is time to retire as we want to spend more time with family and especially our grandchildren,” Jan said, adding that she and her husband enjoy traveling.
“We plan on staying in the area as we call this home,” she continued. “I’m glad I took the opportunity to come and work with my husband in this business. I’ve met a lot of nice people. But eventually you need to take time for yourself.”
The business has been sold to Fike Brothers Carpet One.
“The employees will stay the same and the service will remain the same,” Jan said. “There will be some changes for sure, but we’ve known Jessica Fike Pheasant and her family for a long time and feel comfortable transitioning ownership to the Fikes.
“Lewisburg is a great community and it will take some time for them to get to know the community as Lewisburg is very transient,” Jan continued. “But I think they will be fine. I think the people here will absolutely support them.”
While the business formally changed hands Friday, June 30, Kim will remain during a transition period.
Fike Brothers Carpet One currently operate stores in Selinsgrove, Huntingdon and Yeagertown.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.