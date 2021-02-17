Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Information, 6:22 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 7:57 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 9:48 p.m., St. Louis Street; assist police agency, 11:09 p.m., Walter Drive, Kelly Township; assist police agency, 11:24 p.m., South Front Street, Milton.
• Friday: Complaint, 7:31 a.m., St. Louis Street; dispute, 9:45 a.m., North Derr Drive; injury accident, 9:53 a.m., Furnace Road; assist fire/EMS, 10:01 a.m., Persun Street, Montgomery; traffic control, 10:50 a.m., North 15th Street; complaint, 11:12 a.m., North 10th Street; 911 hang up, 12:07 p.m., James Road, East Buffalo Township; information, 1:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 1:27 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane, East Buffalo Township; traffic contact, 4:24 p.m., North Fourth Street; traffic contact, 5:04 p.m., Market Street; theft, 5:08 p.m., North Fourth Street; harassment, 7:10 p.m., North Third Street; hit-and-run accident, 7:22 p.m., Fairground Road; traffic contact, 8:46 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; attempt to locate, 9:15 p.m., Union and upper Northumberland counties; non-injury accident, 11:37 p.m., Walker and Seventh streets.
• Thursday: Sex crimes, 1:31 p.m., Market Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
BEAVERTOWN — No one was injured when a Mack truck equipped with a snowplow slid into guide rails in icy conditions.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 5 a.m. Feb. 14 along Hetrick Road, Beavertown, Snyder County. David E. Thomas, 55, of Beaver Springs, was traveling south in a 2008 Mack truck when the vehicle slid approximately 50 feet into guide rails.
Thomas was belted and was not injured. He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash said to have happened at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 3 in the parking lot of Ollie’s, 30 Bladwin Blvd., Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
An unknown vehicle was backing when it struck the driver-side door of a 2016 Toyota Yaris driven by Stephanie Sterner, 51, of Sunbury, troopers said. Both vehicles were backing from parking stalls. The suspect vehicle fled without stopping. No one was injured.
Disorderly conduct
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an exterior audible alarm at Family Dollar, 8167 Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
The call occurred several times Feb. 15. When troopers arrived the alarm went off again and charges were filed.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a male and female are suspected of under-ringing merchandise on various dates from Sept. 11 through Jan. 27 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating allegations of a group of individuals under-ringing merchandise between Dec. 26 and Jan. 27 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:57 p.m. Feb. 12 along Route 61, east of Mayfair Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
A 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jasmine M. Dietz, 25, of Shamokin, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2014 Honda Accord driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Sunbury girl, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
Assault
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged assault of an inmate by another inmate.
The alleged incident took place at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 12 at SCI Coal Township, Kelley Drive, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
A 34-year-old Lancaster man was arrested with a 57-year-old Philadelphia man listed as the victim. An investigation is ongoing.
1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a pole at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 31 along Route 225, south of Schwaben Creek Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cameron T. Davis, 18, of Trevorton, was traveling west when it struck a traffic sign and telephone pole, troopers said. Davis will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Davis allegedly fled the scene and failed to report the crash, troopers added.
Disorderly conduct
KULPMONT — A Shamokin man allegedly stopped outside the residence of a Kulpmont man, screamed and said he would harm the man.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:26 a.m. Feb. 12 at 118 S. 11th St., Kulpmont, Northumberland County. The victim was a 39-year-old Kulpmont man.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Selinsgrove man was charged after a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan was stopped and Colton Williams, 31, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance.
Drug possession
SUNBURY — A Shamokin woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession afer a traffic stop at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 7 along South Front Street, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Carrie Feudale, 30, was stopped driving a 2017 Jeep and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. Feudale allegedly declined blood testing and was transported to Northumberland County Jail.
Theft of vehicle parts
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Catalytic converters were taken from two Fords, police reported.
The incident occurred between 4 p.m. Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at 1415 Mandata Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Converters were taken from a 2005 Ford Econolin E350 and a 2012 Ford Econoline E350, both belonging to Samuel Strouse, 32, of Shamokin, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Pennsdale man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:23 a.m. Feb. 4 along Route 220, south of Beaver Lake Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Richard C. Laubach, 73, of Hughesville, was traveling north in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by David E. Lamper, 76, of Pennsdale. Both drivers were belted. Lamper was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Laubach will be issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
PINE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle slid off the shoulder in icy conditions and struck a tree.
The crash occurred at 9:19 a.m. Feb. 14 along Route 287, Pine Township, Lycoming County. A 1999 Mercedes-Benz driven by Gail Maurer, 70, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it went out of control and hit a tree, troopers noted. Maurer was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport teen sustained a suspected minor injury when he crashed and rolled his vehicle.
The crash occurred at 4:39 a.m. Feb. 14 along Route 654, south of Engel Lane, Bastress Township, Lycoming County. The unnamed 17 year old was traveling north in a 2004 Chevrolet S10 when the vehicle went off the right shoulder, up an embankment and rolled onto its right side, police said.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment and indecent sexual assault against multiple female employees at Olive Garden, 1825 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incidents occurred at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 13 and the suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 170 pounds and wearing stone-gray sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Burglary
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an attempted break-in which allegedly occurred sometime between noon and 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at 100 Mill St., Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Someone allegedly used a tool to attempt to gain access, causing $100 in damage to a door. The victim was a 22-year-old Cogan Station woman.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A car door was allegedly opened into another vehicle at 12:50 p.m. Feb. 6 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 21-year-old Williamsport woman, troopers noted.
