Marriage licenses
• Caylee Mook, 33, of Mount Carmel Township, and Bryan Toms, 45, of Mount Carmel Township.
• Ricardo Ortiz, 36, of Shamokin, and Vaneira Bracero, 20, of Shamokin.
• Bryan Smith, 44, of Watsontown, and Melissa Mettler, 39, of Watsontown.
• Jill Bahner, 64, of Point Township, and Walter Quartes Jr., 64, of Sunbury.
• Melissa Kite, 33, of Mount Carmel, and Travis Michael, 28, of Mount Carmel.
• Alyssa Derck, 20, of Coal Township, and Scott Dannheimer Jr., 24, of Coal Township.
• James Grego, 73, of Coal Township, and Patricia Cress, 59, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Donald C. Harstead estate and Denise M. Cotner executrix to Tyree T. Sones-Hornberger, property in Delaware Township, $335,000.
• Sherry L. Dyer to Sherry L. Dyer and Todd M. Reeser, property in Watsontown, $1.
• James A. Roberts and Evelyn C. Roberts to James A. Roberts and Evelyn C. Roberts, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• 149PDX Solutions LLC to Emmanuel B. Fosam, property in Milton, $1.
• Jared C. Hess estate and April A. Hess administratrix to April A. Hess, Akin C. Hess, Keara M. Hess and Jonathan W. Bingaman, property in Milton, $1.
• April A. Hess, Akin C. Hess, Keara M. Hess and Jonathan W. Bingaman to April A. Hess property in Milton, $1.
• Matthew S. Bergey and Adrian S. Bergey to Lisa M. Williams, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $485,000.
• Anna Mae Harpster Irrevocable Grantor Turst, Jeffrey L. Harpster and Pamelsa J. Harpster to Bradley Robert Rocco and Brooke L. Rocco, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• LSF8 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC agent to Devin Renninger and Haley N. Arnold, property in Northumberland, $165,000.
• Glenn L. Erdman and Connie L. Erdman to Erdman Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection Trust, Glenn L. Erdman, Connie L. Erdman and Sheridan L. Barnhart trustee, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Anita R. Noll by agent and Cristen A. Ammerman agent to Betet Corp, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Micah P. Wagner and Jessica Murphy to Nicole A. Bui and Benjamen D. Bui, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC and Machelle Redmond agent to Brendon M. Herrold, property in Upper Augusta Township, $134,100.
• Blessing Multitudes Inc. to Eugeno Ajpacaja, Sandra Juarez and Stacey Juarez, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
• Alysha J. Schleider and Christian Schleider to Alysha J. Schleider, property in Herndon, $1.
• Keith Tamborelli and Louann Tamborelli to Mercy Gborson and Bliss Awotwe, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• DRIVE to Snyder Union Nothumberland Habitat for Humanity, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Popi H. Varias estate and Atonia Varias exeuctrix to Antonia Varias and Mary Varias, property in Upper Augusta Township, $172,794.
• Tyler Herbster and Megan Ann Herbster to Cassandra Catino, property in Mount Carmel Township, $33,000.
• Maria B. Costa to Gabriela E. Zhizhingo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• David E. Graham and Yumkia Graham to Boom University LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,500.
• Sagon Union Church and Barbara Thomas trustee to Richard Wendt, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Shayka Properties LLC to Quality Trade Group LLC and A Dose of Reality LLC, property in Shamokin, $80,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Tiffany Hodge to Sea Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $108.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Northeast Apartments LLC to Hannelore R. Inman, property in Shamokin, $102.
• Gary L. Renner to NPC Penn LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• David Dimm and Christine Dimm to Kristen L. Marcheski and David E. Marcheski Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
• Marc C. Osevala and Janine M. Osevala to Jill Fry, property in Ralpho Township, $223,000.
• Donna Crone by agent and Barbara A. Griffiths agent to William Griffiths and Barbara A. Griffiths, property in Ralpho Township, $121,360.
• Lillian M. Reed by agent, Diane F. Hummel agent and Clair W. Reed agent to Diane F. Hummel, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• HUD Inc. to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $377,500.
HUD Inc. to JLM real Estate Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $350,000.
• HUD Inc. to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Steven M. Lenig to Matthew J. Miller, James H. Miller and Joseph D. Finan, property in Sunbury, $1.
