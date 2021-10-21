LEWISBURG — Americana Duo The Honey Dewdrops will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. Masks are required.
Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish, together known as The Honey Dewdrops, have long felt the push and pull between their original roots in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia and their current home in Baltimore.
It is the sound of their harmony-soaked songs, blended with the tones of guitar, banjo and mandolin and in the group’s songwriting, that the beautiful and hard realities of today are reflected. Artistically, Wortman and Parrish are inspired by American folk and traditional music and their sound expands on that style and showcases the dynamism and intimacy of musical duos.
Acoustic Guitar Magazine describes their music as, “Handcrafted sound centered on swarming harmonies and acoustic guitars that churn like a paddlewheel and shimmer like heat waves on the highway.”
The Honey Dewdrops have released six albums and toured internationally since 2009, with over 1,000 shows under their belts on stages such as the one on the Prairie Home Companion as well as at Merlefest, Celtic Connections (Scotland) and the Bluegrass Jamboree (Germany).
The duo’s latest collection of songs, Anyone Can See, was released in March 2019.
Baltimore Magazine said “…their sincere, stripped-down songwriting is just the kind of music we need more of.” Wortman and Parrish are working on a new recording project that is set to release in late 2021.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and up, $10 for youth 18 and under, $10 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit two), free for Bucknell students (limit two) and $10 for non-Bucknell students (limit two).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Seating for the fall 2021 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
All visitors to the Campus Theatre are required to wear a face covering.
These protocols may be subject to change at any time. Continue to monitor the most up-to-date information at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.