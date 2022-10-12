MIFFLINBURG — Members of the Mifflinburg Area School District school board were presented with the possibility of teaming up with the Luzerne County Community College during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Melissa Day, director for the Berwick and Greater Susquehanna Valley centers of Luzerne County Community College, said the partnership between the schools would allow students gain college credits while working at the high school level.
The purpose of the Early College Program is to allow eligible high school students to gain a jumpstart on their higher education experience, at Luzerne County Community College. Students must be high school juniors or seniors to participate in the program and must maintain a minimum 2.0 high school GPA and demonstrate readiness for college-level coursework in the intended subject area of study.
Day said credits earned from the dual enrollment program could be applied at a number of area universities, including Bloomsburg, Penn State and Susquehanna Universities among others.
Board members said they would be interested in hearing more on the proposed dual enrollment program in cooperation with Luzerne County Community College.
The board also declined to vote on a proposed book titled “Speak: The Graphic Novel,” which was proposed as an elective for seniors.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Sandra Maddox said upon further review of the book she and the teacher making the request thought it would be too inappropriate to use the book. It deals with a high school girl going to a new school, encountering the difficulties of not fitting in and her steps to become popular. In the book, the student is sexually assaulted and struggles to bring the perpetrator to justice.
The board approved the creation of a PIAA sanctioned unified bocce ball team. The team would be composed of eight players, four of which would be special education students and four of which would be regular education students.
Superintendent Dr. Ken Dady said if there’s enough interest two teams could be formed. The teams would then take part in the Special Olympic events, and play other schools with unified bocci ball teams.
The board also voted to return the Elias Church bell back to the Elias Center. Built in 1805, the Elias Church held several congregations until May 4, 1858, when the building was conveyed to the Mifflinburg school district for $1,000.
The church was remodeled into the Mifflinburg Primary and Grammar School for the next 19 years. By 1876, a new elementary/high school was built at the foot of the Mifflinburg Cemetery Hill. The church bell, however, remained with the school district, and is currently located in the hallway leading to the high school auditorium. With a motion to approve, the bell will now be returned to it’s original home.
Francis Gillott was recognized for his 24 years of service to the Mifflinburg Area School District. Gillott started his service on the school board in 1998 and continues to serve.
A few moments of contention rose up when a vote was required on whether or not the board would begin holding work sessions prior to its monthly regular voting sessions.
Board member Dennis Keiser said he’s served on the board for the past 11 years and things have worked smoothly. He didn’t see the need for the board to conduct work sessions.
He also said another meeting would just put more burden on teachers and administrators, as well as members of the public who attend meetings.
Dady said he sees the benefit of having a work session as regular voting sessions sometimes take four hours to complete. Board member Amy Wehr said having work sessions would allow board members to vote with more knowledge on a subject.
By a motion of five to four, the board rejected the idea of adding work sessions to the schedule.
The board accepted the bid from A.M. Logging, LLC, of Millheim, in the amount of $52.50 per ton as the Wood Chip Fuel supplier for the 2022-2023 school year.
