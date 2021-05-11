LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes in June.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while inside hospital facilities and during all learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
The following classes will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8 :30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Safe Sitters, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For children ages 11 and up.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
