DANVILLE — Two new initiatives designed to create access to behavioral health services for local youth have received funding from a catalyst fund put in place to improve pediatric behavioral health in the region.

The first, the Bridge Clinic, will receive funding from the Susan W. McDowell Pediatric Behavioral Health Catalyst Fund to address the need for follow-up care for pediatric behavioral health patients who come to the emergency department in crisis. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a national rise in suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among school-age children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

