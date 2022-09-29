MIFFLINBURG — The Union County World War II Honor Roll received a boost this week as the Sons of the American Legion Post 182 of Lewisburg presented a $1,000 donation.
Doug Walter, president of the Union County Veterans Foundation, accepted the check during a brief ceremony held at the honor roll in Mifflinburg.
“We, the Lewisburg Sons of the American Legion Squad 182 saw the segment in The Standard-Journal about the Union County Veterans Monument in need of donations for repair and upkeep,” said Legion Post 182 Cmdr. Robert Pfleegor. “As per (the late) Al Hess’ request and in honor of all veterans in Union County we will be donating $1,000 from our recent fundraisers.
“The money came from an Aug. 12 pig roast the Legion served up at it’s legion grounds off Swartz Road in Buffalo Township,” he continued. “The monument itself means a lot because of Al Hess and his work with Drew Machamer in founding the World War II Honor Roll.”
Walter said it “means the world” to receive the donation.
“We don’t have the biggest or the best, we just want to do our best to honor those who served in foreign conflicts,” he said. “The outpouring of generosity proves what we are doing matters.”
He said the money will be put towards regular upkeep of the monument.
One of the tasks at hand is cleaning up the bronze name plates on the monument. Earlier this month the Union County Veterans Foundation received $2,100 in funding to restore the lighting at the monument in Mifflinburg.
