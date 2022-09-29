Union County World War II donation

Sons of the American Legion Post 182 of Lewisburg present a $1,000 check to Doug Walter for the World War II Monument in Mifflinburg. From left, Zachary Hess, grandson of Al Hess; William Reish; Clyde Fetzer; Michael Storer; Robert Pfleegor, commander of Post 182; William Shultz; Twain Foust; and Doug Walter, president of the Union County Veterans Foundation.

 Jim Diehl/The Standard-Journal

MIFFLINBURG — The Union County World War II Honor Roll received a boost this week as the Sons of the American Legion Post 182 of Lewisburg presented a $1,000 donation.

Doug Walter, president of the Union County Veterans Foundation, accepted the check during a brief ceremony held at the honor roll in Mifflinburg.

