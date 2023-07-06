MONTOURSVILLE — Mike Silvagni has been named PennDOT’s district office Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.
Silvagni currently serves as the internal delivery (“pony”) truck driver for District 3. In this capacity, he is directly responsible for picking up and delivering materials throughout all District 3 offices as well as delivering items to the PennDOT lab, and vendors in and around the Harrisburg area.
During the planning phase of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project’s Public Day and Ribbon Cutting / Groundbreaking Ceremony, he assisted in packing the pony truck and transporting all necessary equipment to the field office in preparation for the events. Prior to the CSVT Ribbon Cutting / Groundbreaking Ceremony, he drove to Harrisburg to pick up a last-minute rush order of extra CSVT booklets for the big day.
Silvagni is also very responsive to special requests and will deliver items to the requestor to ensure items are delivered in a timely manner and save on shipping costs.
In addition to his daily duties, Silvagni goes out of his way to assist co-workers where he can. He always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude.
Silvagni has been with PennDOT for 18 years. He is the father of two adult children and lives in Eldred Township with his wife. In his spare time, Silvagni enjoys outdoor activities, reading and relaxing.
