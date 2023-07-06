MONTOURSVILLE — Mike Silvagni has been named PennDOT’s district office Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.

Silvagni currently serves as the internal delivery (“pony”) truck driver for District 3. In this capacity, he is directly responsible for picking up and delivering materials throughout all District 3 offices as well as delivering items to the PennDOT lab, and vendors in and around the Harrisburg area.

