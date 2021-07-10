MIFFLINBURG — While furniture "banks" have popped up around the country, the concept of a nonprofit able to provide household furnishings to families where a need has been confirmed was new to the area.
With such an objective in mind, Emily Gorski founded the Mifflinburg-based DIG Furniture Bank (DIG) a little over a year ago.
DIG is not a retail thrift shop nor does it have a storefront. It is best described as a "way station" where donations of household items are matched with families referred by partner agencies. Though DIG began in May 2020, it is possible that the idea came to Gorski at age 3, when her parents separated and divorced.
"My mom found herself in a place needing furniture for me and my brother who were both pretty young," Gorski said. "Our neighbors in Mifflinburg came together and donated all kinds of different household things."
The idea apparently stuck, though Gorski said the full impact did was not immediately realized. Similarly, the importance of a stable, comfortable place to live came to her later.
"I just love home (and) the things that make a home," Gorski said. "Housing is just so important, an essential, basic human need. But there is a step further."
Gorski explained what DIG provides can help restore dignity to families or individuals amid circumstances which could crush self-esteem or freedom of choice.
"A lot of people who go through trauma like separation, incarceration, homelessness (or) domestic violence, thought things that make a home are so healing for people coming back from that," she said. "That's kind of where it all started."
After college at the University of Maryland and a stint as an AmeriCorps volunteer, Gorski worked in Portland, Ore., where she first saw a furniture bank.
DIG clients are referred by partner agencies which include social service organizations, churches and the American Red Cross. Gorski said the list of partner agencies, now up to about 40, is growing. A 15-minute training video familiarizes agency personnel with how DIG works.
"When they work with a client who expresses a need for furniture, they will fill out an online referral form and send it to us," Gorski said. "We'll do the rest from there. We'll follow up with the client and arrange for delivery and pickup."
DIG, with a storage area in Mifflinburg, relies on donations and volunteers to fulfill what they have set out to do.
"We have been blessed to receive this space donated," Gorski said. "The team at Mifflinburg Innovation Works (MIW) is supporting our physical existence in this space and is amazing!"
Gorski said current fundraising efforts are to purchase beds, which she called "the most important household staple." State law prohibits accepting used mattresses, so "beds in the box" units are delivered. She added that everything accepted by DIG needs to be of the highest quality.
For now, Gorski said transporation for pickup and delivery is the biggest volunteer need. Though a moving truck is on the wish list, they do not have one of their own.
Gorski noted three new volunteer drivers and their trucks would begin this weekend. Though moving things can be difficult, she added that people find the work rewarding. Longer term visions for the Mifflinburg workspace include a repair room.
Visit or contact www.digfb.org, @DIGFurnitureBank, digfuniturebank@gmail.com or call 570-658-9880 for more information.
