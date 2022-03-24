MILTON — It’s natural for a close bond to be formed between two actresses portraying the same character in their school’s musical production.
Similar bonds are forged among multiple characters in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” The show will be staged at 7 tonight and Friday, and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Two different sets of leading actors will be featured in the show. One set will star tonight and in the Saturday matinee, with another set to appear Friday and Saturday evening.
Faith Mensch, a senior, and Brooklyn Weaver, a 10th-grade student, star as Milly. Weaver will portray the character tonight and Saturday afternoon, with Mensch stepping into the role Friday and Saturday evening.
“The other Milly is amazing,” Weaver said. “We’ve gotten really close.”
As a result of the close connection forged between the two, both said their performances have been enhanced as they’ve been able to bounce ideas off of one another.
Both actresses are enjoying playing a leading lady.
“Given the times it’s set in, I love how strong of a character Milly is,” Weaver said.
“She’s a really sweet and sassy lady, very nurturing,” Mensch said, of Milly. “She’s not afraid to go out and get what she wants.”
Amanda Brosious, the director, said the musical is set in the mid 1800s.
“It starts with a stereotype of how women would’ve been seen in the 1850s,” Brosious said, adding that the stereotype is broken as the play progresses.
In the show, Mensch said the character of Adam — to be played by Michael Smith tonight and during the Saturday matinee and Ashton Canelo on Friday and Saturday evenings — is looking for a wife.
However, Mensch said he initially sets out searching for a wife who will serve as a maid for he and his brothers.
“He doesn’t know what he’s getting into with Milly,” Mensch said, while teasing the musical’s plot.
Weaver has enjoyed rehearsing scenes with her classmates who play Adam’s brothers.
“A lot of the boys, I don’t talk to (in school),” she said. “It’s really fun working with people I don’t usually talk to.”
Mensch is also enjoying working with her fellow cast members.
“It’s my senior year,” she said. “I am enjoying getting to spend my last musical with everyone.”
Canelo, also a senior, is taking to the stage in a singing role for the first time.
“The is my first-ever musical,” he said. “I did a play last year, for the first time. I enjoyed it a lot.”
He also finds his character to be interesting.
“I can relate to him,” Canelo said “I’m also the oldest in my family... In the end, (Adam) is doing everything he can for his brothers.”
Canelo’s favorite scene emphasizes Adam’s relationship with his brothers.
“He’s really giving the brothers a pep talk,” Canelo said. “We get super ramped up. We sing a song. It’s high energy. It’s a fun scene.”
While Canelo easily relates to his character, Smith said his personality is somewhat different than Adam’s.
“(Adam is) super outgoing,” Smith said, adding that he’s more reserved.
While their personalities are different, it’s an easy transition for him to step into character.
“It’s not hard,” Smith said. “It’s acting.”
Brosious said the decision to stage “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” was largely based on the number of students interested in taking part in the production.
“We typically don’t have a lot of guys,” she said. “We have a lot of guys this year and thought it would be a good fit.”
The cast features: Brooklynn Weaver and Faith Mensch as Milly; Michael Smith and Ashton Canelo as Adam; Jayar Rhoades and Josh Dugan as Gideon; Macey Feick and Elliana Peace as Alice; Levi Erb as Benjamin; Ellie Sweigard as Dorcas; Keegan Gill as Caleb; Jaby Mendez-Garcia as Ruth; Josiah Baker as Daniel; Olyvia Resseguie as Liza; Nick Bennage as Ephraim; Audrey Millett as Martha; Jaeden Canelo as Frank; Emma George as Sarah; Ryan Kuhns as Nathan; Genesis Mendez-Garcia as Luke; Grace Skjoldal as Matt; Alex Rinehart as Joel; Abby Schuler as Zeke; Ryan Eager as Jeb; Evanna Weaver as Mrs. Hoallum; Nick Corona as Mr. Hoallum; Leila Coyle as Mrs. Sander; Nathan Crawford as Mr. Sander; Carrie Wagner as Preacher; Mya Ask, Abby Bowers, Patience Courtney, Elliot Brosious, Lauren Dugan, Arianna Fetzer, Chloe Miller, Hannah Millett, Megan Reed and Bella Specht, as ensemble members; Sarah Smith and Kaitlynd Summers as Lumberman; Sarah Smith, as Dorcas and Liza understudy; Kaitlynd Summers, as Ruth and Martha understudy.
The stage crew features: Carole Brosious, Anderson Kline, Genesis Mendez-Garcia, Ray Randall, Christopher Reed, Alex Rinehart, Rafe Stafford, Austin Steck, Mattie Steck and Matthew Terwilliger.
Also involved with the production are: Amanda Brosious, director; Jane Mellish, assistant director; Devin Dreese, choreographer, Ryan brosious, producer; Joe and Jane Mellish, set design; Bryn Rhoades, costumes; Nathan Crawford, drama coach; Gary Young, sound; Josh Murray, lighting; and Libby Maust, set coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.