LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough announced that construction would begin later this month in a central part of the community on a mixed use path, nature play and floodplain restoration project
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, said the project would involve three main components.
• Extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail from Market Street to the campus of Bucknell University
• Construction of a nature play area adjacent to the Kidsburg Playground in Hufnagle Park including vegetative plantings and play equipment incorporated into the local environment.
• Floodplain restoration and native plantings as fill will be removed from the floodplain of Bull Run/Limestone Run to reestablish the original floodplain and to create additional holding capacity during high water events.
Closure of portions of the project area at various times was expected during the remainder of 2021 and the spring of 2022.
Closure municipal parking lot at Hufnagle Park, the playground at Kidsburg and the street parking spaces along the east side of South Sixth Street between St.Louis Street and James Alley was expected in late June or early July.
Intermittent street closures of St. Louis Street between South Fifth and South Sixth streets and South Sixth Street between St. Louis Street and James Alley was also expected at various times over the next year.
The approximately $1.4 million project is being funded through grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and funding from Lewisburg Borough.
Lewisburg Borough will post information on its website www.lewisburgborough.org and the Lewisburg Borough Facebook page.
