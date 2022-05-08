LEWISBURG — For the first time in recent memory, Union County will be split into portions of three State House districts on Primary Election Day.
However, Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registrations, said preparing for Tuesday, May 17, has not been difficult at the county level.
Katherman suspected there could be some confusion for voters and recommended paying attention. Residents may now be living and voting in State House districts with numbers different than before the district map was redrawn.
There will be a Democratic primary for State House nominee in the 76th District which includes Lewisburg, Kelly and Buffalo townships, and areas to the west as well as Clinton County.
Democrats may choose either Denise Maris and Elijah Probst for their nominee. Republican Stephanie Borowicz (R-76), the incumbent, is not facing a primary challenge.
Gregg and White Deer townships, will be in the 83rd District.
Republicans Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick hope to be their party's nominee. Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) has announced intention to retire at the end of the current term. To date, there have been no Democrats formally declaring candidacy.
Incumbent David Rowe (R-85) faces no primary challengers and no Democrats have filed for candidacy.
On the map redrawn after the 2020 census, East Buffalo and Union townships are the only townships in the county to remain in the 85th District. The district also includes Snyder County and portions of Mifflin and Juniata counties.
Katherman said notices were being mailed to voters in the Lewisburg 3 precinct. They will be returning to Bucknell University's Larison Hall to vote.
Lewisburg 3 voters had been temporarily going to the Weis Center for the Performing Arts due to a renovation around the earlier days of the pandemic. The Weis Center site was criticized for being out of the precinct, having difficult parking and poor lighting for Lewisburg 3 voting machine users.
Katherman said if voters have requested a mail in ballot but have not received it, a call should be made to the county office at 570-524-8603.
If a voter has received a mail in ballot but would rather vote at their regular polling place, Katherman said the ballot and return envelope must be surrendered at the polling place.
If in-person delivery of a mail in ballot is preferred, Katherman said they will be accepted until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.