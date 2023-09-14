Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas
Sentencings
• John Corley, 27, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Craig Becker, 37, of Shamokin, $100 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Brian Boyer, 54, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Christopher Harris, 45, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Shihee Lane, 29, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Brenda Kosmer, 63, of Coal Township, two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for institutional vandalism; $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Shonrel Clark, 35, of Reading, $300 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Crystal Fuller, 37, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; $25 fine plus costs for failing to keep right.
• Kenneth Sampsell, 28, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $100 fine plus costs for a second count of disorderly conduct.
• Shane Reichenbach, 46, of Shamokin, $500 restitution paid to Majik Rent To Own and costs for a summary charge of criminal mischief.
State Police at Milton
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported taking Michael Dees, 45, of Warren, Ohio, into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 15 at 1460 North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers reported finding Dees slumped over in a 2002 Ford F-150 XLT. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Train vs. tractor
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a locomotive struck a farm tractor which experienced an engine failure and stopped at a railroad crossing.
Troopers said the 2002 JL Case JX 75 was being driven by Daniel Zook, 41, of Watsontown, when it stopped on the crossing. Zook was able to escape the tractor before it was struck by the train.
The incident occurred at 3:19 p.m. Sept. 6 along County Line Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Milton man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:44 a.m. Sept. 6 along Route 8003, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2007 Suzuki driven by Westley Palmer, of Milton, attempted to go around traffic on the berm off an off-ramp to Route 15 southbound and struck the rear of a 2004 Freightliner which was parked along the berm.
State Police at Montoursville
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $64,484 worth of Bit Coin from a 40-year-old Muncy man.
The Bit Coin was reportedly stolen from a Block Chain account, which had an estimated balance of $800 billion. The incident was reported at 2:39 p.m. June 15 along Cemetery Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.