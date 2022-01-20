MILTON — Twenty-one cases of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Milton Area School District since Tuesday, when the district resumed in-person instruction following a temporary switch to virtual learning due to a case surge.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard was reporting the following:
• Baugher elementary: Two students positive; three students presumed positive; three staff members positive; and 18 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Three students positive; two students presumed positive; one staff member presumed positive; and 20 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Six students positive; four students presumed positive; 15 students quarantined; and one staff member quarantined.
• High school: Six students positive; one staff member positive; 13 students quarantined; and one staff member quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.