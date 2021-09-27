MILTON — Northumberland County Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl was recently certified for service as a member of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after completing continuing legal education course work.
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the educational program for Magisterial District Judges (MDJs) is held in Harrisburg. The week-long instructional program is designed to ensure that MDJs remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office.
Continuing education course work is required by statute of each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania MDJs, with approximately 50 MDJs attending one of 14 such classes during each academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.