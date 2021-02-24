Northumberland County Sentences
• Ashleigh Knepp, 36, of Muncy, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $6,139 restitution to Travelers Insurance and $500 restitution to James Paul Delbo for criminal trespass; consecutive sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for an additional count of criminal trespass.
• Justin Zechman, 24, of Northumberland, three to 23 months in county jail, parole application approved, three months credit for time served, cannot possess any weapons, costs of prosecution for illegal possession of a firearm.
• Ryan Little, 23, of Mount Carmel, $100 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Sara L. Nowlen, 42, of Northumberland, $25 fine plus costs for harassment; $25 fine plus costs for another count of harassment; one-year probation, costs of prosecution for disorderly conduct.
• Lucas Nye, 45, of Watsontown, six months probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession of firearm prohibited
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man has been charged with a slew of felony firearms violations as well as felony theft and receiving stolen property charges.
Dustin Michael Mollany, 28, of 215 Glen Iron Road, Millmont, was charged by State Police at Milton with felony counts of possession of firearm prohibited, sale or transfer of firearms, receiving stolen property (five counts), possession of firearm prohibited and sale or transfer of firearms. The allegations stem from incidents at 11:02 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 through 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019, along Keister Lane, Lewis Township, Union County.
Tpr. Jennifer Bowersox reported $2,261 worth of stolen items were recovered during an execution of a search warrant at 75 Keister Lane. Troopers said a golf cart valued at $9,900 was also recovered.
Additionally, troopers reported Mollany was found in possession of a stolen Ruger Mark III .22-caliber pistol and a Savage Arms Model 3 .22-caliber rifle along Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held for court, are due for formal arraignment April 26 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Justin Michael Kennedy, 44, of White Deer. A felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest/other law enforcement and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment were held for court.
• Bret David Leitzel, 37, of Millmont. Misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and retaliation against witness or victim were held for court.
• Dawn Margaret Frank, 25, of Harrisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, purchase of controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and corruption of minors.
• Paul Montana Troisi, 24, of Harrisburg, waived the right right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
• Richard Berroa, 32, of The Bronx, N.Y. Misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were held for court.
• Willard Theodore Beck, 50, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of careless driving, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An Elmira, N.Y. man was charged after troopers stopped his vehicle at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 20 along Route 15 north, White Deer Township, Union County.
Michael Bollen, 23, was deemed to be driving under the influence after his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped, police noted.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood man was reportedly found unresponsive after his vehicle slid off the roadway, and upon being contacted by state police, resisted arrest.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 19 along Route 15 north, Gregg Township, Union County. Isaiah Branam, 21, was found to be unresponsive and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol when troopers found his 2007 Ford Focus off the roadway. He allegedly resisted arrest and was brought into compliance.
2-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 5:16 p.m. Feb. 22 along Waltimyer Road, north of White Hall Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford F550 was traveling south when it came to a stop, back up and struck a 2005 Jeep Laredo. The unnamed driver of the Ford said he backed to prepare his plow for snow removal. No injuries were noted. The driver of the Ford was issued a warning for backing.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. Feb. 19 along I-180 eastbound near mile marker 5, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a truck driven by an unknown person drifted into the lane of a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Christian S. Hugar, 24, of Hughesville, struck the mirror and front bumper, then continued without stopping to exchange information.
Firearm not to possess
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old West Milton man was cited after he was allegedly found in illegal possession of a firearm.
The alleged incident was reported between midnight and 2:50 p.m. Feb. 22 along Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Criminal mischief
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Someone spray painted a stop sign, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 5 p.m. Jan. 21 and 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at 55 Hess Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two Brooklyn, N.Y. men were charged after troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding.
The stop of a 2020 Kia Sorento occurred at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 20 along I-80 westbound, White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and marijuana was observed. Daquell Jeffries, 20, and Tyevon Walker, 23, were charged.
Drug possession
LEWISBURG — A Brooklyn, N.Y. man has been charged after he allegedly concealed a controlled substance as he was transported to Union County Jail.
The alleged incident took place at 9:50 a.m. Feb. 20 at the jail, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg, Union County. Daquell Jeffries, 20, was arrested, arraigned and jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Union County Deed transfers
• Sean T. Leister to Colby E. Coup, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Francis C. Soges by attorney, Francoise E. Bettner attorney to Richard H. Deihl Jr., Tamela Janeen Diehl, property in Union Township, East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Derek L. Coffey to Derek L Coffey, Kalyn Coffey, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Country Cupboard Inc., Country Cupboard Inn Partnership, Bethany Asset Management Inc. partner, Baylor Family Limited Partnership partner to Country Cupboard Inc., property in Kelly Township confirmatory, $1.
• Country Cupboard Inn Partnership, Bethany Asset Management Inc. partner, Baylor Family Limited Partnership partner, Country Cupboard Inc., Best Western Partnership to Country Cupboard Inn Partnership, property in Kelly Township confirmatory, $1.
• Linda M. Bowersox, John R. Bowersox to Gary E. Boyer, Rhonda D. Boyer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
