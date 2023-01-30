Meuser to speak at chamber breakfast

WATSONTOWN – Congressman Dan Meuser (R. Pa.-9) will discuss the U.S. border, soaring energy costs and the state of the economy during the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Event to be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the Watson Inn.
In 2011, former Gov. Tom Corbett nominated Meuser to serve as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Revenue. His leadership of the department was recognized by the Council on State Taxation for the most dramatic improvement of any department of revenue in the country, going from a D rating to an A- during his tenure.
