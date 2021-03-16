State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One suspected minor injury was noted following a two-vehicle crash at 7:29 p.m. March 14 along Route 35 at Produce Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Kristy L. Biorato, 33, of Richfield, was traveling south in a 2020 Nissan Altima when it failed to slow for a turning 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Mahlon S. Stauffer, 41, of Selinsgrove, and struck the rear of the GMC, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and Biorato sustained a suspected minor injury.
Biorato will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:24 p.m. March 14 along Route 204, east of Waterfront Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 17-year-old Winfield girl was stopped at a stop sign when it attempted a left turn onto Route 204 north and was struck by a southbound 2016 Mazda CX-5 driven by Collin A. Botts, 25, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
The girl will be issued a warning for vehicle turning left, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Richfield man escaped injury when his 2011 Honda CRV left the roadway and struck a barn.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 4:56 a.m. March 13 along Pine Swamp Road at Creek Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. The Honda was traveling south when it left the left the side of the roadway and struck a barn. The crash allegedly caused disabling damage, but the driver, Daniel M. Geiswite, 42, escaped injury. He was belted and will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove teen was contacted by troopers and found in possession of a firearm and firearm accessories from an alleged burglary.
Troopers responded to a report of a teen knocking on doors around 1:30 a.m. March 12, seeking use of wifi to make a call for a ride to Selinsgrove. When troopers found the 15-year-old boy, he was found in possession of the firearm and accessories. Through an investigation, a burglary had occurred at 1632 Breon Road, Center Township, Snyder County. The teen was taken into custody and transferred to a juvenile detention facility.
The investigation continues.
Rape investigation
MIDDLEBURG — Troopers are investigating an alleged sexual assault between 10 p.m. March 4 and 3 a.m. March 5 along East Main Street, Middleburg, Snyder County.
The victim is reportedly an 18-year-old McClure woman.
State Police At Stonington Natural death
COAL TOWNSHIP — A state inmate found unresponsive in his cell was determined to have died of natural causes.
Richard Gibbs, 79, was found at 6:45 p.m. March 10 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township, Montour County. Gibbs was on palliative care in an infirmary cell, police noted, and pronounced dead by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2012 Ford Focus and took a driver into custody for DUI.
The alleged crash occurred at 8:45 p.m. along Middle Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, a 33-year-old Jersey Shore man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Troopers said a 2010 Audi A4 was stopped at 7:21 p.m. March 12 along Route 220 north and School Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A passenger sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:32 p.m. March 13 along East Third Street at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Donald T. Wagner, 78, of Danville, was traveling east in a 2019 Kia Sportage when it veered right at the intersection, and struck the right side of a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Joseph P. Hopple, 56, of Montoursville, police noted. A passenger in the Toyota, Cheryl A. Hopple, 55, of Montoursville, sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
All were belted. Wagner will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a suspected injury when the car she was driving went off the berm, over an embankment and struck a tree.
Nina D. Hanford, 45, was not belted when she crashed her 2003 Pontiac Sunfire, troopers noted. The crash occurred at 7:47 p.m. March 14 along East New Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. An investigation continues.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old South Williamsport woman escaped injury when her vehicle crossed the double-yellow line, left the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled.
The crash occurred at 8:45 p.m. March 11 along Middle Road, east of Quarry Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County. Bayli R. Kurtz was belted and was not injured when her 2012 Ford Focus crashed, police reported.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montgomery boy escaped injury in a rollover crash at 9:46 p.m. March 14 along Route 54, east of Chevy Lane, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the boy was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger east when it went off the roadway, veered back onto the roadway, rotated and rolled onto its roof. The boy was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle allegedly struck the right side of a parked 2006 Dodge Dakota at 8:19 a.m. March 10 in the area of 2609 Blair St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Tree onto vehicle
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A Ralston man and Liberty woman escaped injury when a tree fell onto their vehicle while traveling along Route 14, south of Green Street, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Leland J. Smith, 27, of Ralston, was traveling south in a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 when a tree fell onto the roof of the vehicle at 12:40 p.m. March 14 along Route 14, south of Green Street, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery man was cited after he cursed and threw a bottle of liquor during a verbal altercation.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:18 p.m. March 12 along School House Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Ryan Stout, 40, was cited. The alleged victim was a 37-year-old Montgomery woman.
Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Montoursville man was cited following an alleged domestic March 10 along Halltown Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Brian Twigg was cited, police reported, following an alleged incident involving a 37-year-old Montoursville woman.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Rebersburg man was cited after a complaint from a Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:37 p.m. March 12 at 1349 Elliott St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Clay Bierly, 47, was cited after an alleged incident with Limor Hirschberg, 41.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman and Montoursville woman were cited after an alleged incident at 12:56 a.m. March 14 outside Club Fred, Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Kayla Glunk, 24, of Montoursville, and Jolana Thrower, 26, of Williamsport, struck a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman several times in the head, then fled the scene. Both were cited, police noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 40-year-old Williamsport man allegedly subjected a Williamsport woman to unwanted physical contact, while an unnamed Williamsport woman damaged property and engaged in disorderly conduct during an alleged incident at 8:33 p.m. March 13 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Damages to a door latch and window pane were listed at $110.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was cited after he allegedly subjected a 22-year-old Williamsport woman to unwanted physical contact.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. March 15 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Caleb Shick, 25, was arrested and charged, police noted.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported overdose and cited Robert Reserve, 30, with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:27 p.m. March 12 at 320 Pennsylvania Ave., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Reserve allegedly became combative with police and emergency services personnel.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded for a welfare check and found a 24-year-old South Williamsport man in possession of marijuana.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. March 13 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Allenwood man was contacted through a dating site and scammed out of unemployment compensation, police noted.
The alleged incident occurred at noon March 1 along Alvira Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County. The victim was asked to open a bank account and fraudulently obtained unemployment compensation was deposited into an account and transferred using Bitcoin, police reported.
