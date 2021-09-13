LEWISBURG — “The simplest way to enjoy an audio book” was recently introduced to the Public Library for Union County (PLUC).
Each Playaway, an entirely self-contained digital audio device, was preloaded with a professional reading of a single title. It comes with a AAA battery and is not much larger than a credit card.
“It’s sort similar to an mp3 player,” said Jackie Dziadosz, PLUC marketing director. “But it is a book-length audio book.”
Instructions are easy and everything is included, except that the user provides the headphones. A universal jack permits plugging into an auto sound system or a home stereo.
Audio books are already popular at PLUC, said Dziadosz, not only on CD but also e-books available online. Playaway will make access to audio books more convenient.
“Right now we have about 70 adult fiction titles,” Dziadosz said. “We are going to be adding new titles each month. Mostly popular titles and best sellers.”
Some young adult titles are available.
Playaway is simple to use, Dziadosz said, but there is a YouTube video for more information. The player will pick up where the reader has left off.
“You can also adjust the speed,” Dziadosz added. “Some people like to listen to books a little faster depending on the reader.”
Playaway has been available since the start of the month, but a healthy number of units have been checked out. Dziadosz expected interest to continue to grow, as the device can be enjoyed while working out or doing household tasks without the hassle of changing or keeping track of CDs.
The Playaway collection is along the wall near the television DVDs. A visit to the library or a call to 570-523-1172 was recommended for more information.
