WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly two dozen students from Pennsylvania College of Technology recently secured a key industry certification related to computer-aided design.
The 22 students – representing six majors from the School of Engineering Technologies – passed the SolidWorks Certified Associate exam and obtained SolidWorks CSWA Certification. SolidWorks is a prominent solid modeling computer-aided design and engineering program used in manufacturing industries worldwide.
“Passing the exam demonstrates a level of proficiency with SolidWorks that can give potential employers confidence in who they are hiring,” said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering and industrial design technology. “Certification helps give our students an advantage when competing with graduates from other institutions for employment.” The comprehensive test required students to tackle a series of solid modeling, drawing and assembly problems with the software. They had 3 hours and 20 minutes to complete the exam.
The following local students passed the test:
Courtney J. Feese, New Berlin
Brent E. Taylor, Hughesville
Alissa C. Aldinger, Montoursville
Dakota J. Walls, Selinsgrove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.