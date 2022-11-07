NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland County Veterans Affairs is partnering with the American Legion Post 44 to sponsor a Cram the Van event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the legion parking lot, next to Surplus Outlet, Route 11 North, Northumberland.

Donations of personal hygiene products and cold weather supplies are being accepted. Items needed include soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, scarves, gloves, hats and warm socks.

