Stoudt confident of Montour Preserve's future

WASHINGTONVILLE — The director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) believes the organization will continue management of the Montour Preserve as is for the foreseeable future.
In March, preserve owner Talen Energy announced it reached an agreement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association to address reported pollution from an ash-dumping site adjacent to Talen’s coal-fired Montour plant.
As part of the agreement between the two entities, it was noted that Talen agreed to donate the preserve and $1.2 million to conservation efforts.
Stoudt previously explained MARC signed a lease with Talen Oct. 1, 2015, to maintain the recreational features of the preserve.
The lease was initially negotiated for a one-year term, renewable annually for up to 10 years.
“In 2019, we negotiated with Talen Energy to make it a three-year renewal term,” Stoudt said. “The agreement was renewed in 2019, through 2022.”
Talen on Nov. 10 announced plans to switch its Montour plant to a cleaner-burning fuel.
“It is our belief that Talen Energy does intend to convert the plant to (natural) gas,” Stoudt said, on Tuesday. “If that’s the case, the long-term future of the Montour Preserve remains relatively secure.”
According to Stoudt, Talen will need to maintain ownership of the preserve as it will continue to need water from the preserve’s Lake Chillisquaque to cool a gas-powered plant.
“We have not found a willing partner to maintain the dam (at the preserve),” he explained. “The best option to keep the Montour Preserve as is, with the lake at the center of it, is for Talen to continue operating that plant. I’m reasonably confident things will continue as they are today.”
He said Talen’s agreement with the Riverkeeper association also provides a level of comfort about the preserve’s future.
“When everything is said and done, when that plant ceases operation, Talen has put it in writing that Talen will donate the Montour Preserve,” Stoudt said. “Before that, there was no guarantee.”
Separately, Stoudt said Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes at the beginning of May started offering watercraft for rent for use on Lake Chillisquaque.
“The first three weekends were pretty awful,” Stoudt said. “The weather did not cooperate. The first three weekends, they rented (watercraft) in the single digits... We attributed it almost entirely to the unpleasant weather.”
However, with the warm weather this past weekend he said business was “steady, brisk.”
“Once the weather cooperated, people really did come out in force,” Stoudt said. “It needs to be sunny and pleasant every weekend throughout the summer.”
While Stoudt is hoping for warm, sunny weather all summer, he’s banking on a winter filled with snow.
The MARC board on Monday approved moving forward with the purchase of a Snowdog trail grooming vehicle and accessories.
“We were able, in about a month-and-a-half, to raise the $5,000 we needed to move forward with that purchase,” Stoudt said. “The sponsors that came forward, to a person, said ‘we are happy to contribute.’”
He describes the Snowdog as being “almost like a snowmobile.”
“You stand or kneel on the back of it,” Stoudt said. “It’s safer and... more flexible than a snowmobile would be.”
The accessories attached to the vehicle are used to groom trails for either cross-country skiing or mountain biking.
The Snowdog will be used to groom four miles of trail at the Montour Preserve for cross-country skiing. In addition, Stoudt said it will be used to groom MARC’s Hess Loop Trail.
A trail at MARC’s Hopewell Park near Danville will be groomed for mountain biking.
“We really do think this is one more thing that will help distinguish this region as a year-round outdoor destination,” Stoudt said.
While the funds were quickly raised to purchase the Snowdog, Stoudt said the efforts to raise money to develop two asphalt pump tracks to be used by dirt bike riders in Hopewell Park have also been successful.
“We’ve raised over $148,000 in donations and pledges,” Stoudt said, adding that the money was raised over an approximate one-month period.
“We have applied for $125,000 in grant funding from DCNR, which would complete the fundraising (for the project),” Stoudt said.
He expects to learn by fall whether the grant will be approved. If it is, the track should be installed in 2022.
Stoudt offered thanks to those who continue to support MARC’s efforts.
“People have, essentially, a respect for the Montour Area Recreation Commission,” he said. “We have enough of a reputation, at this point, that there is a confidence and trust in the organization.
“I’ve learned, in the last six years, that there are a number of people in the community that are trusted supporters of MARC that I can go out to and ask for support,” Stoudt continued. “We are so pleased with the number of long-term friends we have who help us out.”
